Week 17 NFL Picks: Packers’ line against Vikings moves to -13.5 after Cousins ruled out

As of the time of this post publishing, the line for the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings has been taken off the board. In the immediate aftermath of the news of Kirk Cousins’ positive COVID-19 test making him ineligible to play on Sunday night, the DraftKings sportsbook currently is not taking bets on the game.

Expect that to change whenever the Vikings’ starting quarterback is announced — likely to be Sean Mannion after he returned from the COVID-19 list today. According to some reports on Twitter, however, other sportsbooks have inflated the line from Packers -6.5 to -13.5 after the news broke.

UPDATE: Draftkings has now indeed updated the line to -13.5 as well.

With that said, most of Acme Packing Company’s contributors submitted our game picks on Thursday, as usual, with our picks reflecting the spread prior to Cousins’ deactivation. APC was confident in the Packers straight-up even before the Cousins news, but many writers were on board with the Vikings to cover.

Check out our picks below for this week’s games, and make your predictions in the poll below!