Packers injury update: DT Tyler Lancaster listed as questionable vs Vikings

According to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, three players will come off of the reserve/Covid-19 list shortly: outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, safety Henry Black and outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton (practice squad.) While the moves have yet to be made official, Galeai is seeing playing time as a rotational edge defender while Black has contributed significantly on special teams and played dime sets defensively.

The big question is if Black will continue that role defensively, with Kevin King once again healthy. King replaced Black in those looks the last time he was healthy against the Baltimore Ravens before he himself was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list just before game time last week.

When the Packers released their injury report on Friday, they officially ruled out cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee.) The only other player with an injury status leading up to their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football is defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (back) who practiced on Friday after not participating earlier in the week.

The Vikings listed three players (TE Tyler Conklin, DT Michael Pierce and LB Chazz Surratt) as questionable for the game while cornerback Cameron Dantzler (calf) is listed as doubtful for the game. The biggest news coming out of Minnesota today, though, is that unvaccinated quarterback Kirk Cousins was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list after testing positive for the virus. Due to his unvaccinated status and the league’s protocol for unvaccinated players, Cousins does not have an opportunity to play against the Packers this weekend.

Update:

The Packers have made their reserve/Covid-19 moves official and placed practice squadders J.J. Molson and Ray Wilborn on the list.