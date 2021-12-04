Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 12 victory over the Rams

Last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers’ defensive line was on one against the Rams. Despite injuries to Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus, the Packers continue to find a way to the quarterback at opportune times. Combined with Matt Stafford still having the heart of a Lion and offering up the ball like a Christmas present, Green Bay was in control the entire second half. After getting the scoring started in the first half, the Packers only punted once.

The Packers are officially heating up with two straight top-tier offensive performances and can catch on fire against the Bears after the bye week. Aaron Rodgers firmly cemented himself as one of the leaders for MVP, practically ripping the honor out of Stafford’s hands. And of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t once again mention the Mayor of Door County, AJ Dillon. He absolutely punished every member of the Rams’ front seven and closed the game in brutal fashion.

Let’s check out the top plays from the big win.

After forcing a Rams punt on their first possession, the Packers drove down to the LA 38-yard line but stalled and were forced to punt. On the Rams' second possession, Stafford was rocked by Rashan Gary, who added to his stellar season by forcing the fumble. The ball rolled conveniently into the outstretched arms of Preston Smith, who ran down to LA's 6-yard line. The Packers were suddenly in business.

Just three plays later, we got an early Christmas gift before December even began. After a short throw to Davante Adams, the Packers were faced with 3rd and Goal at the 1-yard line. Rodgers took it himself and showed he still has some wheels even with a broken toe. The icing on the cake was seeing him freeze Jalen Ramsey in the endzone with a pump fake to no one. As Ramsey tried to make the tackle, he spun off Rodgers and went flying into the sideline wall. Yet another lowlight for the standout corner against the Packers.

On the Rams’ next drive, they turned it over on their own 29-yard line after going for it on 4th down. The Packers capitalized by putting 3 on the board to go up by 10. The game became the high-scoring affair most predicted after this, with three touchdowns and two field goals before the half was over. The Packers looked firmly in control after an AJ Dillon receiving TD to open up the 2nd half and a field goal off of a muffed punt. 30-17 in the third quarter would’ve sounded like a perfect scenario coming into the game, but the Rams had one more gift for the Packers. Matthew Stafford was pressured yet again on a 3rd and 7, but was able to get the pass off right before Preston Smith reached him. Unfortunately for the Rams, Rasul Douglas broke on the pass to Cooper Kupp and took the pass 33 yards into the endzone. An incredible dagger that put the Packers up 36-17.

The Rams made a small comeback after the pick-six, cutting the lead to 36-25 with a touchdown on the next drive. However, their offense stalled again after the score, leading to two straight punts. After the second punt, the Packers received the ball at their own 45-yard line and threw up whatever their version of the Bat-Signal is for AJ Dillon to come in and ice the game. The massive back ripped off 22-yards on 5 carries and put the nail in the coffin for the Rams. While the Packers missed their 42-yard field goal attempt, because of course they did, we did get this incredible 7-yard run from Dillon, where he brought Thor’s hammer down upon Taylor Rapp a yard before the marker. I usually commend any player for attempting to tackle a back like Dillon, but Rapp may want to make a business decision next time out. A vicious end to another physically dominant Packers performance.

That's it for this week's top plays from the 9-3 Packers.