NFL Week 13 Sunday Schedule: 6 divisional games headline Packers’ bye week

Out of 12 games taking place around the NFL on this week 13 Sunday, a whopping six of them are divisional matchups.

That’s a big number for a week that isn’t the final week of the regular season, when the league sets up divisional games for every team. But it makes for an intriguing slate of games, and one that should have some significant impacts on the playoff picture with just six weeks left to go.

Some of these games — looking at you, Vikings-Lions — will not have any discernable effect on division titles. But even that contest has some playoff ramifications, with Minnesota matching current NFC 7-seed Washington’s 5-6 record and sitting outside the playoff picture based only on tiebreakers.

Then there are contests like Denver-Kansas City on Sunday Night Football, a game between teams separated by one game in the league’s tightest division. Every team in that grouping is either 7-4 (the Chiefs) or 6-5 (each of the other three teams), and a Broncos win gives a possibility of a four-way tie for the division lead with five weeks to go!

Monday will bring another fun divisional game with New England and Buffalo battling for the AFC East lead, but we’ll have to wait one more day for that.

Enjoy all of today’s games and keep them here as we enjoy the Packers’ bye week.