NFL opening lines for Week 14: Packers are heaviest favorites of their season vs Bears

Off of their bye week, the Green Bay Packers have been named 12.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears, per DraftKings. That 12.5-point line is the largest of any Packers game this season, with their game against the Detroit Lions (11.5) being the only other time Green Bay was favored by double-digits this season.

This is likely in response to the Packers’ great record against the spread, as the betting public has apparently been underrating the team over the course of the season. At the moment, Green Bay leads the league in most wins against the spread and against the spread win percentage with a record of 10-2 when bet on this season. This line moved up one point following the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, as the team was initially only 11.5-point underdogs when lookahead lines were released.

The Packers money line for the game is -675, which carries an implied probability that Green Bay comes out victorious 87 percent of the time. The total is set at 44.5, meaning that the book estimates roughly a 28-16 win for the Packers.

