The Repack: The mailbag show

A different type of show coming off of the bye week

By justis.mosqueda
Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Since there was no game to recap, Justis answers your questions from Twitter. If you want your questions answered, generally, drop them in the iTunes reviews and Justis will try to make sure to touch on them on either the Monday or Friday shows on the feed.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

