This evening, the NFL’s week 13 comes to a close with a bang. Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup is one of the better ones on this year’s schedule, as it features two teams fighting for the lead in the AFC East division.

After starting the season 5-2, the Buffalo Bills have since lost two of their last four games, seeing their record drop to 7-4. A once-stellar offense has been stymied by the Jaguars and Colts defenses, putting up just six and 15 points respectively in their two recent losses. That now has them behind the New England Patriots by a half-game in the division race as Bill Belichick’s team will try to expand their lead before their late week 14 bye.

The Patriots defense, meanwhile, has been phenomenal for much of the season, especially over New England’s current six-game winning streak. That unit has given up more than 13 points just once in that six-week stretch, with three games in single digits and a shutout as well. The turnovers have been coming in bunches too, with four in each of the past two games and three or more in four of those six recent wins.

This is the first meeting between the Patriots and Bills this year, as the two teams will play again three weeks from now in week 16. Practically speaking, however, the Bills need to win this game, particularly with this head-to-head matchup coming at their home stadium.

Here’s how and when to tune in.

WHO?

New England Patriots (8-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

WHERE?

Highmark Stadium

Orchard Park, New York

WHEN?

Monday, December 6, 2021

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Main broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Guests: David Letterman, Aqib Talib, Joe Buck

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app

Radio Broadcast

National: Westwood One Sports