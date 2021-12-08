Packers injury update: Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari non-participants in Wednesday’s practice

Despite the extended time coming off of their bye week, the Green Bay Packers are still dealing with some significant injuries. At the top of the list is their starting quarterback, who did not practice on Wednesday due to his toe injury. On his weekly show on Tuesdays with Pat McAfee, Rodgers stated the plan at the moment is not to have surgery on his fractured pinky toe on his left foot after visiting Los Angeles for a second medical option on the injury over the bye week.

First injury report of the week. Adams with a hamstring injury. He didn’t mention anything about it today and he’s played recently despite being listed with a shoulder and ankle in previous weeks pic.twitter.com/tHuPlofY7x — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 8, 2021

While head coach Matt LaFleur said that tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith could all return to practice this week on Monday, the only member of that trio on the field on Wednesday was Alexander, who did not wear a helmet during the media-open portion of practice, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Don’t get too excited about #Packers CB Jaire Alexander’s return. No helmet, just individual stuff. It will take awhile before he’s ready. pic.twitter.com/ERZZ6kL9if — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 8, 2021

The only surprises on the injury list, at least on the Packers’ end, were receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. Adams was listed as a limited participant for a hamstring injury, which was not noted against the Los Angeles Rams last week. In Week 12, Adams was a limited participant on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, though. Cobb missed the second half of the Rams game due to a groin injury but is listed as a non-participant due to a core injury now.

Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) and receiver/special teams ace Malik Taylor (abdomen) both missed the Rams game last week but were listed as limited participants for today’s practice. The only Chicago Bears starter who missed practice entirely on Wednesday for injury was running back David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute), with quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) returning as a full participant and backup quarterback Andy Dalton (left hand) listed as a non-participant. Linebacker Trevis Gipson, a rotational player, and kicker Cairo Santos, a special teams starter, were both held off the field for non-Covid illnesses.