Thursday Cheese Curds: Focusing on the present

This Packers season has been an exercise in maintaining short-term focus. With big, long-term questions looming, it’s been tempting to look at the big picture at the expense of what’s right in front of us.

But in a way, the Packers’ ongoing injury struggles have helped keep the conversation centered on the here and now, if only because we have to figure out who’s going to be lining up in Green Bay on a given week.

That’s how it should be, though. Tomorrow’s problems will take care of themselves, and the questions posed over the summer will have their answers soon enough. Falling back on the football coach cliche of not looking past a given week turns out to be good advice for fans, too.

Rodgers’ injury status over the past few weeks has been a consistent non-question question. Yes, he’s going to play, but how much will a lack of practice affect him? Will it bite the Packers at any point?

Even if the local focus is on the upcoming game, the national media has no problem dredging up questions about Rodgers’ future. Today, CBS names Rodgers the most likely successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

The Packers are going to need some edge help next spring. Here are some options.

The coaching carousel is starting to wind up, and if this conversation is any indication, this offseason is going to be a wild one.

Getting baked in a big way.