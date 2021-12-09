Week 14 NFL Picks: Packers get almost two-touchdown edge at home vs. Bears

It’s as sure as death and taxes that the game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field will be a night game. This year’s meeting is no different, with the two teams facing off on Sunday Night Football this Sunday.

The Packers enter as huge favorites in this game, with their biggest point spread of the year. According to DraftKings, Green Bay is currently favored by 12.5 points over Chicago, a spread that accounts for both the teams’ records and overall quality of play but also some injury issues facing the Bears.

Chicago has major questions about nearly every major player on their roster. Justin Fields is just coming back from fractured ribs. David Montgomery did not practice on Wednesday. Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks are no locks to play either, potentially leaving Chicago without several of its best players this weekend.

The Packers, meanwhile, are down Randall Cobb — an apparent hernia is sidelining him for likely a few weeks — but come in off a bye week more refreshed than perhaps at any other point this season. All of that leads to a big spread for Sunday’s game.

Check out our picks for week 14’s Packers-Bears matchup and all of the other games going on around the NFL below, and give us your prediction as well.

