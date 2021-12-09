Packers injury update: CB Kevin King and WR Malik Taylor were full participants in Thursday's practice

Before practice started on Thursday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that wide receiver Randall Cobb would be “out for a while” in his pre-practice press conference. This is disappointing news, as Cobb has been one of the more productive receivers in Green Bay this season, specifically on third downs.

LaFleur: “We were talking about just his targets on third down alone, he was eight of ten when he got targeted of converting first downs. And that’s just in the normal field.”

#Packers CB Kevin King and WR Malik Taylor upgraded to full participants on injury report: pic.twitter.com/PD2LuMpBgt — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 9, 2021

Beyond Cobb, tackle David Bakhtiari, recovering off his second knee surgery, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, resting his fractured pinky toe, were also missing from practice entirely due to injury. That means that former practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert, brought up this week due to Jordan Love testing positive for Covid, saw the starter’s share of reps for the second straight day. Rodgers has stated several times that he will not miss time with his toe injury and that missed practices are to rest his toe, which has been consistent with his weekly participation since returning from the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Cornerback Kevin King (hip/knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen), who both missed the Packers’ last game against the Los Angeles Rams, were full participants in practice for the first time this week today. Receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) was still a limited participant on Thursday.

On the Chicago Bears’ side of the Week 14 injury list, kicker Cairo Santos and rotational linebacker Trevis Gipson were both still held out of practice with a non-Covid illness while cornerback Teez Tabor was also added to list of sick Bears today. The only non-participants for injury reasons in Chicago today were quarterback Andy Dalton (hand) and receiver Marquis Goodwin (foot.) Running back David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute) was held out of practice yesterday but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.