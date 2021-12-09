Steelers and Vikings meet on Thursday Night Football to start Week 14

If things go right this evening, the Green Bay Packers will have a chance to clinch the NFC North division on Sunday Night Football this weekend.

Week 14 could well bring Green Bay its third straight division title with four games to go. Tonight, the Packers will need to cheer for the Pittsburgh Steelers to defeat the Minnesota Vikings, with the Packers holding a four-game lead on the Vikings in the division. That leaves Green Bay’s magic number at two, so a Vikings loss and Packers win this weekend puts them into the postseason as the NFC North champs.

Minnesota enters tonight’s game with questions around a handful of players, but particularly running back Dalvin Cook. Cook is active after missing one game with a torn labrum, but how effective he can be is uncertain. However, starting wideout Adam Thielen and left tackle Christian Darrisaw are not so lucky and are inactive.

Will Minnesota rebound after losing in Detroit last week, or will the Steelers deliver Green Bay a chance to lock up the North? Tune in tonight to find out.

WHO?

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (5-7)

WHERE?

U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis, Minnesota

WHEN?

Thursday, December 9, 2021

7:20 PM Central Time (8:20 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channels: FOX & NFL Network

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

Online Streaming

Amazon Prime

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app