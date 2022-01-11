NFC North Rundown: Coaching and GM changes commence as regular season wraps up

As the Green Bay Packers walked off the field on Sunday, they did so with a sour taste in their mouth in losing to the Detroit Lions, 37-30. However, as Monday rolled around, the news around the division was a reminder that the Packers have a lot to be grateful for.
Minnesota and Chicago are in the midst of an overhaul in management, firing both their general managers and head coaches at the conclusion of the schedule. While Minnesota believes it can change course quickly and get back into the playoff hunt, it may be a matter of time for Chicago, which has a few messes for the next general manager to correct.
Those storylines make up today’s final regular season rundown, in addition to a coaching shake-up of its own in Detroit.
Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
Won 31-17 vs. Chicago
Vikings get big second half to beat Bears 31-17, finish season 8-9
Minnesota gave its fans something to cheer about in the regular season finale, complete with a pick-six and two 100-yard receiving performances.
Minnesota Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman; owners not looking to undergo ‘full rebuild’
Before the Vikings hire a new head coach, they will hire a new general manager, as both of the team’s personnel leaders were fired well before their contracts expired.
Asked about Vikings’ culture, Eric Kendricks says, ‘I don’t think a fear-based organization is the way to go’
From a few player interviews, it appears the Vikings would prefer a head coach that attempts to build more personal connections than Zimmer did.
Chicago Bears (6-11)
Lost 31-17 at Minnesota
Game Recap: Bears drop season finale to Vikings
On eight of 11 offensive possessions, Chicago was able to get into Minnesota territory. However, they came away with a touchdown just once in a season-ending loss.
Chicago Bears fire coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace after 6-11 season
The million dollar question was finally answered Monday as the Bears fired not only Nagy, but Pace as well. Chicago will be looking for a new organizational direction immediately.
5 messes that Ryan Pace will leave Chicago Bears next GM
Whoever becomes the Bears’ next GM will inherit a medley of salary cap dilemmas and poor draft capital.
Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
Won 37-30 vs. Green Bay
Recap: Lions upset Packers in season finale, 37-30
The Lions pulled out all the stops in the final game of Dan Campbell’s inaugural season, including a pair of trick plays resulting in touchdowns.
Detroit Lions fire OC Anthony Lynn; Dan Campbell ‘not in a hurry’ to find replacement
While the Lions retained their head coach, they indeed will make a significant change on the coaching staff after playcalling issues and a disconnect with Jared Goff led to Lynn’s demise.
‘Better than gold’: Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown finishes breakout season with record haul
The younger St. Brown brother broke the Lions’ franchise records for receiving yards and catches for a rookie in another eight-catch game to close the season.
