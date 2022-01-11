NFC North Rundown: Coaching and GM changes commence as regular season wraps up

As the Green Bay Packers walked off the field on Sunday, they did so with a sour taste in their mouth in losing to the Detroit Lions, 37-30. However, as Monday rolled around, the news around the division was a reminder that the Packers have a lot to be grateful for.

Minnesota and Chicago are in the midst of an overhaul in management, firing both their general managers and head coaches at the conclusion of the schedule. While Minnesota believes it can change course quickly and get back into the playoff hunt, it may be a matter of time for Chicago, which has a few messes for the next general manager to correct.

Those storylines make up today’s final regular season rundown, in addition to a coaching shake-up of its own in Detroit.

Won 31-17 vs. Chicago

Minnesota gave its fans something to cheer about in the regular season finale, complete with a pick-six and two 100-yard receiving performances.

Before the Vikings hire a new head coach, they will hire a new general manager, as both of the team’s personnel leaders were fired well before their contracts expired.

From a few player interviews, it appears the Vikings would prefer a head coach that attempts to build more personal connections than Zimmer did.

Lost 31-17 at Minnesota

On eight of 11 offensive possessions, Chicago was able to get into Minnesota territory. However, they came away with a touchdown just once in a season-ending loss.

The million dollar question was finally answered Monday as the Bears fired not only Nagy, but Pace as well. Chicago will be looking for a new organizational direction immediately.

Whoever becomes the Bears’ next GM will inherit a medley of salary cap dilemmas and poor draft capital.

Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

Won 37-30 vs. Green Bay

The Lions pulled out all the stops in the final game of Dan Campbell’s inaugural season, including a pair of trick plays resulting in touchdowns.

While the Lions retained their head coach, they indeed will make a significant change on the coaching staff after playcalling issues and a disconnect with Jared Goff led to Lynn’s demise.

The younger St. Brown brother broke the Lions’ franchise records for receiving yards and catches for a rookie in another eight-catch game to close the season.