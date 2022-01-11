It is a sign that you’re doing something right as a head coach when your assistants are getting interviews for big promotions around the league. That is becoming the case for Matt LaFleur, as the Green Bay Packers’ head man is now seeing two of the coaches on his offensive staff get interviews for vacant head coaching jobs.

First up was coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, which should come as no surprise. Hackett will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos at least, as his work in Green Bay has been exemplary in helping the Packers to three straight 13-win seasons.

But now another coach is getting an interview as well: quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy. The former Akron Zips quarterback spent a stint as a college offensive coordinator at Mississippi State between tenures with the Packers, but he is also going to interview with the Broncos to replace Vic Fangio, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This will be Getsy’s first opportunity to make his case for a head coaching job, but it should come as little surprise for him as well; Getsy has been Aaron Rodgers’ position coach the last few years, helping Rodgers to an MVP award in 2020 and likely a second straight in 2021.

Such is the price of success in the NFL — if you are a successful team, you get your coaches poached away. Time will tell whether either of these men leaves for the 2022 season, but expect to see more and more teams looking to interview coaches from the Packers’ staff in the coming weeks.

