Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett adds head coach interview with Bears to busy itinerary

Nathaniel Hackett will be a busy man during the Green Bay Packers’ first-round bye this week. The team’s offensive coordinator is a hot commodity in the NFL’s coaching carousel, and his schedule has expanded to now include three different interviews for head coaching jobs with other teams around the league.

Previously, Hackett was known to have interviews scheduled with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos — the latter team also scheduling an interview with Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy. But on Wednesday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hackett has another interview, this one with a team much closer to home.

That team is the Chicago Bears, who according to Rapoport have set an interview with Hackett for Saturday of this week. The Bears fired both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday following the conclusion of a regular season that saw their team finish 6-11 on the year.

The Bears may be an intriguing position for Hackett, given his familiarity with them from working for a fellow NFC North team. They have a talented young quarterback in Justin Fields, but Fields struggled to develop in his rookie season this fall. Of course, Hackett is also familiar with the Jaguars organization from his time working for that team as their offensive coordinator, and they had the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (used on quarterback Trevor Lawrence) and will pick first overall again in 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates on Hackett and Getsy’s interviews as news develops.