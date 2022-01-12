Cheese Curds, 1/12: Josh Myers was the center of attention in his return

All eyes were on David Bakhtiari Sunday as he made his much anticipated return from a torn ACL he suffered over a year ago, but there is one other lineman who returned to action that deserves some praise as well.

That would be center Josh Myers who suited up for the first time since suffering a knee injury in October that required surgery. Getting Myers back actually might have just as large an impact as Bakhtiari’s return.

Myers’ return frees up Lucas Patrick to move elsewhere on the offensive line and that means a move to right guard where he would take over the starting spot from the inconsistent rookie Royce Newman. This shores up the interior of the line at the perfect time as Green Bay prepares for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Oh and it’s not just that Myers returned, it’s that he looked good in his first game back. He helped spring A.J. Dillon for a decent gain early and was also solid in pass protection. It was the best Green Bay could have hoped for after the rookie’s time away from game action.

With the bye this week, Myers has an extra week to continue getting adjusted to the normal practice routine and should be even better come next weekend.

The Packers are getting healthy at the perfect time as the playoffs and Myers is going to be a big part of their run to Super Bowl LVI.

It cannot be understated how much having Myers in the lineup helps. Not only is he the better center but it allows Patrick to take over for Newman, the one potential liability on this offensive line. With good defensive lines incoming the rest of the way, getting Myers back is massive.

What’s even more promising is how good Myers and Bakhtiari looked after missing so much time. You can tell both were ready to get back out there as neither missed so much as a beat in their returns.

After injuries and COVID ravaged the team that still came out with the NFC’s top seed, will Matt LaFleur finally break the Packers’ coach of the year curse? No Packers coach has won the award since Lindy Infante in 1989.

We all know Wisconsin weather can change at the drop of a hat but early forecasts show frigid temperatures in Green Bay the weekend of the divisional round. It almost seems to be a sign, doesn’t it?

