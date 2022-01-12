Packers OL Lucas Patrick placed on reserve/Covid-19 list

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Patrick had started most of the 2021 regular season as a center, with rookie Josh Myers on the injured reserve list. When Myers returned to the active roster in the Week 18 regular season finale, Patrick was pushed to a starting right guard role, displacing rookie Royce Newman.

On paper, the Packers’ preferred offensive line for their playoff push (left to right) is David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, Myers, Patrick and Billy Turner. Hopefully, Patrick can make a full recovery during Green Bay’s bye week.

In other offensive line news, tackle Billy Turner was taken off of the reserve/Covid-19 list yesterday and practiced with the team on Wednesday. Turner hasn’t played since his Week 14 knee injury against the Chicago Bears, but had started every game up to that point this season. In total, Turner has played 810 offensive snaps for the team this year.

The Packers also signed offensive lineman Ben Braden to the practice squad. Braden was released by the team this week, with the late-season numbers game being a factor. Braden played four offensive snaps and 71 special teams snaps in the 2021 regular season after being activated to the 53-man roster full-time in November.

Should Green Bay see another offensive lineman go down, Braden should be expected to be the first player brought up to their 53-man roster. There is also an opportunity for him to play as a reserve and special teamer (on field goal/PAT team) as a practice squad call up for the playoffs.