Thursday Cheese Curds: Look to the quarterbacks

If the past is prologue, there’s every reason to believe that this year’s NFL Playoffs will play out much like virtually every other one has in recent memory: the teams with the hottest quarterbacks will advance the farthest in the playoffs and likely win the whole thing.

Last year is a perfect example. 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to the NFC Championship, where he faced Tom Brady, an MVP candidate that season in his own right. On the AFC side, Patrick Mahomes faced Josh Allen, who was in the midst of the best season of his still-young career. Sure, Brady’s playoff performance left much to be desired statistically (though he got no shortage of credit for supposedly leading the Buccaneers to victory despite his three interceptions in the game), but by and large the playoff field was decided by quarterback play.

This year will probably be much the same, which is why it’s encouraging to see the Packers getting their playmakers and offensive line back in order ahead of their divisional-round game next weekend. If Rodgers is going to have to play at a high level for the Packers to win this thing, the prospect of him heading into the postseason with more help than he’s had all year is exciting.

Tom Brady comes out on top here, but Aaron Rodgers isn’t far behind.

Your mileage may vary on Pro Football Focus, but these stats give some interesting insight into the Packers’ strengths this season.

If other people’s predictions help you feel better about the Packers’ chances, you’ll like what The Ringer’s staff has to say about the Packers.

This will probably become a bigger story in the offseason, but the Packers are pushing back on a plan to disband the stadium district that oversees Lambeau Field.

On the AFC side of the bracket, the Steelers aren’t serious contenders, but they’re certainly not boring.

