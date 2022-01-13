Packers to Play in 5 of 6 Likeliest NFC Championship Game Matchups per Sportsbook

According to DraftKings, there’s a good chance that the Green Bay Packers make it through the divisional round and to the NFC Championship Game. Out of the 16 potential NFC Championship Game matchups that are listed by the book, five of the six likeliest matchups feature the one-seed Packers.

NFC Championship Odds Matchup Odds Implied Odds Matchup Odds Implied Odds TB @ GB +210 32% LAR @ GB +400 20% DAL @ GB +450 18% TB @ LAR +600 14% SF @ GB +650 13% ARZ @ GB +750 12%

What’s most interesting about these odds is that the Los Angeles Rams are slightly more likely to face the Packers in the championship round than the Dallas Cowboys, who are a higher-ranked seed in the NFC. This could be due to the fact that the Rams have a chance to play the Packers in the divisional round if all of the home NFC teams win in the wild card round.

Green Bay is slightly more likely to advance to the championship round than the AFC’s one-seed Tennessee Titans. The Titans only make up four of the AFC’s six likeliest matchups. The Titans are +330 (23 percent implied odds) to win the AFC while the Packers are listed at +160 (38 percent.) The Kansas City Chiefs (+175, 36 percent) are actually the favorites to win the AFC, per the book, despite the Titans having the likeliest matchups in the championship game while they hold the top seed in the conference.

You can currently bet on the Packers losing in the divisional round (+190, 34 percent), losing in the championship round (+180, 36 percent), losing in the Super Bowl (+360, 22 percent) or winning the Super Bowl (+400, 20 percent.) Depending on if some upsets can pop up this weekend, the odds of Green Bay advancing to the championship round could look a lot better by Sunday.