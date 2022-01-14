2022 Wild Card Weekend Picks: Who will advance to play the Packers next weekend?

The Green Bay Packers get to kick back and watch football this weekend, awaiting the identity of the opposing team that will come to Lambeau Field during the Divisional Playoffs. Deciding that team are the three NFC Wild Card games this weekend, two taking place on Sunday and one in the first postseason Monday Night Football game in league history.

The equation is simple: the team with the highest-numbered seed remaining after this week’s games comes to Lambeau. If the 7th-seeded Philadelphia Eagles upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early on Sunday, Philly will head to Green Bay. If the Bucs hold serve, then the San Francisco 49ers would have a chance to come to Wisconsin by beating the Dallas Cowboys later that afternoon. And finally, if both Tampa and Dallas win, then the Packers will host the winner of the Monday game between the Cardinals and Rams.

But with the situation laid out, who do we at Acme Packing Company believe will be the Packers’ opponents? Several of our writers see the 49ers beating the Cowboys and earning that trip, which would set up the second postseason matchup between these two teams in Matt LaFleur’s three seasons as Packers head coach.

Of course, we have made picks for all six of this weekend’s games, including the AFC matchups. Check out all of our picks here and give us your prediction as well for which team will travel to Lambeau next weekend. You can check out all of the lines for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.