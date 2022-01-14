David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander, Josh Myers, Randall Cobb, Billy Turner, and now Whitney Mercilus.

Those are the names of the reinforcements who have returned to the playing and/or practice fields for the Green Bay Packers over the last week. Bakhtiari and Myers both started on Sunday in Detroit, while the others have all participated in at least some capacity in practice over the last few days.

Thursday’s full-pads practice brought the surprising news of the last name on that list returning, giving the Packers an even bigger emotional lift heading into the bye week. At a time when other NFL teams continue to see players leaving the field with injuries, the Packers are projecting to get three All-Pros, two more former Pro Bowlers, and a pair of other critical starters back in the nick of time for their playoff run.

As the team takes a few more days off before starting to practice next week for the Divisional playoffs, let’s look at those returning players in more detail.

The whole band is getting back together for this playoff run, as the Packers seemingly get a player back every day of practice.

Thursday's shocking return was Mercilus, who tore his biceps in November.

Mercilus’ return was a huge surprise for fans, but even for his defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Barry told reporters, however, that Mercilus was saying all along that his season wasn’t over, promising to return and attacking his rehab diligently.

Getting seven injured players back is absurd, making up almost one-seventh of the entire 53-man roster. Here's what to look for from each of these players next weekend.

This article is a bit of a buzzkill, bringing up the fact that the 2011 team got some injured players back for the Divisional round, and we all remember how that game went.

