Three Packers Named All-Pros, Including Pro Bowl Snub De’Vondre Campbell

The Associated Press has officially released their All-Pro voting for the 2021 regular season and the group has tabbed three Green Bay Packers as All-Pros for their efforts. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led quarterback votes with 34 of 50 voters naming him as the passer of 2021 while his top wideout Davante Adams was one of five players who were named as a unanimous First-Team selection. The surprise, though, was that inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, notably left off of the Pro Bowl’s initial roster, was named a First-Team All-Pro by the voters.

It’s worth noting that these same 50 voters vote for the Most Valuable Player Award, which is down to a race between Rodgers and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady. The First-Team All-Pro race at quarterback, which saw Rodgers beat Brady by a score of 34-16, should be a direct reflection of the MVP vote.

Rodgers’ fourth First-Team All-Pro season ties him for the team record in the post-merger era with with former safety LeRoy Butler, who is a finalist for the Hall of Fame in 2022. Adam’s second First-Team All-Pro season, following his franchise record-breaking season, leaves him only behind Sterling Sharpe at the position in the franchise’s leaderboard in the post-merger era.

Campbell received more All-Pro votes (18) than Seattle’s Bobby Wagner (7), who was one of two inside linebackers that was named to the Pro Bowl’s NFC team. Campbell wasn’t even voted as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, a status running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Rasul Douglas and punter Corey Bojorquez earned. For everyone who felt that that Campbell was snubbed by the Pro Bowl’s voting: Here’s your vindication.

Jones, Douglas and Bojorquez did not receive a single All-Pro vote, but defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who made the Pro Bowl’s initial roster, received two votes. Only one interior defensive lineman in the NFC received more than two votes (Rams’ Aaron Donald, unanimous), but four AFC linemen made up the All-Pro’s top-five at the position.

For whatever reason, two voters didn’t turn a ballot for long snappers and one voter didn’t pick a special teams ace.