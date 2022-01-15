NFL Wild Card Saturday 2022: Two AFC teams will advance today

Today, the NFL playoffs begin. Super Wild Card Weekend gets underway this afternoon with a pair of AFC games, but the conference’s Divisional Round matchups will not be decided until Sunday evening.

Instead, today’s games are the 4-5 and 3-6 games, in that order. Both are repeat matchups from the regular season, with the Bengals and Raiders first up on the schedule. Those two teams met back in week 11, when Cincinnati dominated the contest in Las Vegas en route to a 32-13 victory.

The late game this evening will come in frigid, possibly single-digit temperatures in Buffalo, where the Bills host their divisional rivals, the New England Patriots. These two teams split their season series this season, with the road team winning both matchups. New England won a cold, snowy game 14-10 in Buffalo in week 13 when Mac Jones attempted just three passes, but Buffalo got some revenge three weeks later with a 33-21 win in Foxboro.

Who will advance to the next round of the AFC bracket? Join us and tune in all day today to find out.

Seeds: AFC #5 v. AFC #4

Kickoff Time: 4:35 PM Eastern Time

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

City, State: Cincinnati, Ohio

TV Network: NBC

Online Streaming: Peacock, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Kathryn Tappen

New England Patriots (10-7) vs. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Seeds: AFC #6 vs. AFC #3

Kickoff Time: 8:15 PM Eastern Time

Venue: Highmark Stadium

City, State: Buffalo, New York

TV Network: CBS

Online Streaming: Paramount+, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App

Commentators: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn