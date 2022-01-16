NFL Wild Card Sunday 2022: Will Packers’ Divisional opponents be decided today?

There is a chance that after today, the Green Bay Packers will know their opponents in next week’s Divisional Playoff game. At the very least, they should have an idea of when they play next weekend by the end of the day today, even if they do not know their opponents until Monday night.

Today, two of the three NFC Wild Card games take place, and a win by either road team will lock in that team’s trip to Lambeau Field next weekend. Today’s early game features the 7th-seeded Eagles at the #2 Buccaneers, and an Eagles upset will book them a flight to Wisconsin. If Tampa wins in that contest, however, the San Francisco 49ers would have an opportunity to play the Packers by beating the Dallas Cowboys in the mid-afternoon contest.

Of course, if both home teams win today, the Packers will face the winner of tomorrow’s game between the Rams and Cardinals. In that situation, expect the Packers to play a Sunday game in the Divisional round, with the schedule likely to be announced during tonight’s AFC game between the Steelers and Chiefs.

Keep it here for all of today’s Wild Card action as we follow along with all three of today’s games.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Seeding: NFC #7 vs. NFC #2

Kickoff Time: 1:05 PM Eastern Time

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

City, State: Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FOX Sports App, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

San Francisco 49ers (10-7) vs. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Seeding: NFC #6 vs. NFC #3

Kickoff Time: 3:40 PM Central Time (4:40 PM ET)

Venue: AT&T Stadium

City, State: Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: Paramount+, Amazon Prime, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Alternate broadcast: Nickelodeon

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Seeding: AFC #7 vs. AFC #2

Kickoff Time: 7:15 PM Central Time (8:15 PM ET)

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

City, State: Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: NBC

Online Streaming: Peacock, NFL App, Yahoo Sports App

Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya

