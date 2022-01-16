Packers Open Up as 5.5-Point Favorites vs 49ers in Divisional Round

According to DraftKings, the Green Bay Packers have opened up as 5.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers advanced to the divisional round after beating the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 23-17 after a controversial final play which saw the clock run out on Dallas’ season due to the umpire being unable to spot the ball before the Cowboys could get a snap off.

The Packers, fresh off of a bye week as the NFC’s one seed, had one of the highest win percentages against the spread records in the NFL during the regular season. At the moment, their 12-5 record (71 percent) sits behind the Cowboys for the lead in the league. If Green Bay covers against San Francisco, they would tie Dallas’ mark for the 2021 season.

The 49ers and Packers previously met this season in Week 3 when Green Bay won by a score of 30-28 after a last-second field goal by kicker Mason Crosby. The game was in Levi’s Stadium, a very different environment than January in Lambeau Field, but San Francisco also did not play starting running back Elijah Mitchell, who was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. The 49ers were favored by 3.5 points in their first matchup this season.

The total in the game is 49 points, implying a 27-22 Packers win, and Green Bay’s money line of -210 carries an implied probability that the Packers win the game 68 percent of the time. With all of the Packers’ possible injury promotions this week and the 49ers’ recent injuries to defensive end Nick Bosa (concussion) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), the line could move due to who is available for the game.

No other lines have been released at the time of this article as the results of the AFC’s Sunday Night Football game and the NFC’s Monday Night Football game have yet to go final.