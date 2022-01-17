NFL Wild Card Monday 2022: Rams host Cardinals to try to advance to Divisional round

With Sunday's wild card results in the books, we now know that the Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers next Saturday night at Lambeau Field. But the other NFC matchup has yet to be determined - one of two teams will advance tonight to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

Tonight's Monday Wild Card game is a divisional matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, who split their season series in 2021. The Rams claimed the division title and a home game with a one game lead on their record.

Who will move on to face the Bucs next week? Tune in tonight to find out.

Arizona Cardinals (11-6) vs Los Angeles Rams

NFC #5 vs. NFC #4

5:15 PM Pacific Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California

TV Networks: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2