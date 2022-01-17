Packers activate OL Lucas Patrick from reserve/Covid-19 list

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers announced that offensive lineman Lucas Patrick was activated from the reserve/Covid-19 list. Patrick was the sole player remaining on the Packers’ reserve/Covid-19 list, which at one point had double-digit players on the list at one time.

Patrick started Week 1 against New Orleans as a guard before being replaced by Jon Runyan in that role for the remainder of the season. When starting center Josh Myers went down with a knee injury, though, Patrick took over as the team’s center until Myers was healthy enough to return to the squad in Week 18. In the final game of the regular season, Myers started at center while Patrick started at guard opposite of Runyan, with Patrick replacing rookie guard Royce Newman, who made 16 starts in 2021.

With Patrick’s return official, there’s a good chance that the Packers’ starting offensive line against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday will be David Bakhtiari, Runyan, Myers, Patrick and Billy Turner (left to right.) That particular lineup has not taken a single snap together this season.

This should not be the final move of the week for the Packers, as outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus, inside linebacker/special teamer Ty Summers and receiver/returnman Randall Cobb have officially been tabbed as injured reserve players who are designated to return. There is a chance that all four of them could be activated to the 53-man roster at some point this week, as they all were playing key roles for the team before their injuries.