Green Bay Packers fans may have been worried about the San Francisco 49ers before, but Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys should calm everyone down.

Tyler Brooke is joined by Ryan (aka Rcon) from Acme Packing Company to preview the divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Plus, a look at how the Packers can try to contain 49ers tight end George Kittle, and some analysis into why Jimmy Garoppolo struggles as much as he does in big moments.

Stay tuned every Tuesday for more episodes of I Love Gold. For the community, feel free to leave a comment with any segments that you’d love to hear from Tyler and Kris.

