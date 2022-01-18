NFC North Rundown: Bears, with tricky roster decisions upcoming, begin GM and coaching searches

It was a quiet week around the NFC North as the postseason began. With the Green Bay Packers on a first-round bye, the entire division was able to sit back and watch the playoffs unfold from the comfort of their own couches.

However, not everyone was relaxing. With general manager and head coaching searches being conducted in Minnesota and Chicago, things were far from quiet for those teams’ front offices. While the two Vikings jobs may be among the more appealing across the league, the same might not be able to be said for the Bears, who will have difficult roster moves awaiting the next organizational leaders.

Today’s rundown examines the interviews that are scheduled to take place for both teams, while also taking a brief look at every upcoming free agent on the Detroit Lions’ roster.

The current 2022 roster of players under contract can be found in this article, as well as a synopsis of the Bears’ draft resources, their void-year contract considerations, and an overall summary of where Chicago stands as it awaits a new general manager.

Four writers each share their top three candidates for the Bears’ managerial position.

In reverse chronological order, this article breaks down the scheduled and conducted interviews for the Bears’ head coaching job to date, even if Chicago aims to hire a GM first.

Detroit Lions

In an ultimate slap in the face to Lions’ fans, no Detroit players were voted All-Pro, yet two former Lion defensive backs received votes for their newest teams, among others.

Even in a disappointing season, one free agent inside linebacker called it a “privilege” and “fun” to play for the Lions this past year.

All of the Lions’ free agents are broken down here, including a short case for why they will either return to or leave the Lions heading into the 2022 season.

A mix of player personnel and football operations associates make up the current list of GM interviews coming up for Minnesota.

While the list may continue to grow, here are the requested head coaching interviews thus far for the Vikings.

Zimmer faced adversity many times as Vikings head coach, “but that does not mean it was handled well.” This article breaks down some of those key moments in which Zimmer and the Vikings failed to get over the hump, particularly with Kirk Cousins at quarterback.