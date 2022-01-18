Packers Injury Update: Billy Turner is a full participant on Tuesday

Tuesday is typically NFL teams’ day off during the season, but the Green Bay Packers practiced on Tuesday this week as the team prepares for a Saturday game against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. After a bye week, Packers fans were anxiously awaiting the first practice participation report of the week, a signal for just how valuable a week of rest was worth to the team.

While we knew David Bakhtiari wasn't going to practice today, there is good news with the O-line: Billy Turner was full go and Josh Myers wasn't even listed as injured anymore.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was a non-participant in practice, which head coach Matt LaFleur stated was a “load management” call in the pre-practice presser. Right tackle Billy Turner, though, was a full participant after missing time with a knee injury and being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. As long as Bakhtiari can suit up, the Packers will have their most talented offensive line lineup for this season ready for the first snap of the game against San Francisco.

Four players were unhealthy scratches against the Detroit Lions in Week 18: cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (knee), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow) and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (illness.) Jones and Campbell were full participants in practice and Keke was no longer listed on the report entirely, all good signs. Alexander was listed as a limited participant along with receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back), the only players other than Bakhtiari who weren’t full participants in practice on Tuesday.

The Packers also have to make some injured reserve decisions in the coming days. Four players, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, receiver Randall Cobb and inside linebacker Ty Summers, are listed as “designated for return” players. Cobb’s practice window officially ends on Thursday, meaning the team will need to decide to end his season on injured reserve or call him up to the 53-man roster by then. The other three players’ decisions can be pushed into future weeks, if the team doesn’t plan to play them against the 49ers.

With that being said, both Smith and Mercilus, along with Cobb, were practicing today.

Aaron Rodgers was practicing Wednesday.



Randall Cobb, Za'Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus were participating too

The 49ers have yet to release an injury report this week.