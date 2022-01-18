Packers QB coach Luke Getsy takes interview for Panthers OC opening

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Carolina Panthers have interviewed Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy for their offensive coordinator opening. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule must hire a “rock star” offensive coordinator to save his job after an odd run with former LSU coordinator Joe Brady ended after the team’s bye week. After starting the season 3-0, the Panthers finished the year on a 2-12 run, including seven straight loses to end the season.

Getsy has been a hot name in the coaching community as of late, which shouldn’t be a surprise when he is the positional coach of the likely back-to-back most valuable player in the league. Getsy was talked about as a potential head coaching candidate for Akron, his alma mater, before his mentor Joe Moorhead took the job. Getsy recently was requested for a head coach interview by the Denver Broncos, who also tapped the shoulder of Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Source: NFL owners have approved a rule change that will prevent teams from blocking position coaches from interviewing from coordinator positions. Important change for a lot of folks. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 19, 2020

Up until 2020, teams were able to block assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions, but not head coach openings. This means a few years ago, the Packers could have blocked someone like Getsy from even getting on the phone with Carolina about an offensive coordinator job. Those days are long gone, but it doesn’t seem to bother head coach Matt LaFleur, who last week stated, “If guys are constantly feeling like they’re being held back or repressed, that’s just going to build up negative feelings,” when the topic was brought up.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke down the different responsibilities of the offensive coaching staff this season and noted that Getsy handled third downs for his situational expertise.

Aaron Rodgers talked about how the coaching staff splits situational football on offense:



Luke Getsy (QB)-Third down

Steno/Butkus (OL)-Run game

Nathaniel Hackett (OC)-"Gold zone" (red zone)

Jason Vrable (WR)-Two minute

Justin Outten (TE)/Ben Sirmens (RB)-Short yardage/goal line — Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) (@JuMosq) December 28, 2021

Should Hackett take a head coaching opportunity elsewhere, one would assume that Getsy would be a top candidate to replace him in Green Bay.