UnPack Podcast: Is Jimmy G the worst QB left in the playoffs?

Fans of the Green Bay Packers were just treated to a weekend of completely stress-free football. The corpse of Ben Roethlisberger has been vanquished, Matt Stafford notched the first playoff win in his 13-year career, Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys suffered from game management mayhem (who could have seen that coming), and overall, winners outscored losers by 103 total points. Yikes.

On today’s episode of the UnPack Podcast, Justis joins Zach to discuss:

•Is the extra week and extra playoff teams officially too much football?

•The Packers get set to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round

•Is Jimmy Garoppolo the worst quarterback left in the playoffs? And will he even play?

•Injury updates: who is likely to be back on the field for the Packers?

