Packers Injury Update: T David Bakhtiari practices on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers got a bit of good news today when left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) practiced with the team. Bakhtiari was held out of Tuesday’s practice for “load management” per head coach Matt LaFleur, but returned as a limited participant on Wednesday, meaning that both tackles, including right tackle Billy Turner (knee), were able to get some reps together.

Along with Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) was also listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. Alexander has not returned to the field since his shoulder injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season, but there is hope that he suits up against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

The only player who did not practice today due to injury was wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back), who was a limited participant on Tuesday. As the team’s primary deep threat, there is some worry about the Packers’ speed on the outside if MVS isn’t able to play against the 49ers. It should be noted, though, that Allen Lazard has been making the most of his recent playing time and that receiver Randall Cobb is expected to play against San Francisco, per LaFleur. Cobb has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster, but is listed as designated to return from the injured reserve list for a core injury.

The Packers also released starting defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, who has not played since Week 15 due to a personal matter, his placement on the reserve/Covid-19 list and a scratch due to illness. Kingsley was practicing with the team on Tuesday.