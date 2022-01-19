Rapoport: Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play vs Packers

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. This comes after Fox Sports 1’s Jason McIntyre stated that there were rumors that Garoppolo’s hand and shoulder injuries were in “may not start” territory on Tuesday.

Rapoport said, “Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play this weekend for the San Francisco 49ers, but he isn’t going to be 100 percent doing it.” Rapoport also noted that the passer has both a torn ligament and a bone chip that will require surgery to his hand and that Garoppolo sprained his shoulder in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round. Garoppolo threw 10 times for five completions, 39 yards and an interception in the second half against Dallas, after the 49ers had already built up a two-score lead.

After Jimmy Garoppolo hurt thumb, Kyle Shanahan seemed to underplay injury while Camp Garoppolo seemed to overplay it.



Same with shoulder. Shanahan said he didn't think it affected QB's throws, Garoppolo said every throw was impacted.



He's sked'd to throw at 4 pm. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 19, 2022

As Matt Barrows of The Athletic notes, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has been downplaying Garoppolo’s injuries, stating that they did not impact his performance in that game, while Garoppolo has stated many times that injury was a factor against Dallas. When asked earlier this week if his shoulder or thumb was bothering him more, Garoppolo simply said, “Yes.”

San Francisco, a team practicing much later in the day than Green Bay, listed Garoppolo as a full participant on Wednesday after listing Garoppolo as a limited participant for their Tuesday walkthrough estimation. He also threw during the media-open portion of practice. Defensive end Nick Bosa (concussion) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) were listed as limited and full participants, respectively.