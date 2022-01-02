Packers vs. Vikings, 2021 Week 17: Game time, TV broadcast, online streaming, & more

It will be at least another week before Jaire Alexander or David Bakhtiari return for the Green Bay Packers. But this week’s game, which comes on Sunday Night Football, will give the Packers a chance to maintain their lead for the top seed in the NFC against a backup quarterback.

The Minnesota Vikings got running back Dalvin Cook back from the reserve/COVID list this week, but Friday morning brought the news that Kirk Cousins tested positive and will be out on Sunday. That means that the Packers will face a Sean Mannion-led Vikings offense with Minnesota desperately needing a win to stay remotely alive in the chase for a Wild Card spot.

The Packers, meanwhile, could lock up home field advantage and a bye week in the NFC playoffs with a win and some help today. Besides taking care of their own business, all Green Bay would need is a win by the Arizona Cardinals over the Dallas Cowboys to ensure that the week 18 game in Detroit is meaningless for playoff positioning.

However, the Packers still need to do their part on Sunday night. Here’s how and when to tune in for tonight’s game.

WHO?

Minnesota Vikings (7-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Sunday, January 2, 2022

7:20 PM Central Time (8:20 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Kathryn Tappen

Online Streaming

NBC Sports app & NBCsports.com

Yahoo! Sports app

NFL app

Radio Broadcast

Packers Radio Network

Westwood One Sports

Sirius 85/XM 225

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers favored by 13 points

Over/under total: 42.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last Meeting

Week 11: @Vikings 34, Packers 31

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regula season: Packers lead 62-55-3

Postseason: Tied 1-1