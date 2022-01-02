NFL Week 17 Sunday Schedule: Can Cardinals help Packers by winning in Dallas?

While the Green Bay Packers need to take care of their own task at hand against the Minnesota Vikings this evening, it’s natural for fans of the team to do a little scoreboard-watching on the penultimate Sunday of the 2021 regular season. That would be the case in any season under any situation when the Packers are fighting for playoff positioning, but it is especially important today, where some help in one other game could give the Packers a chance to clinch the NFC’s top seed with a week left in the regular season.

The critical game in the afternoon today is the matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Should the Cardinals pull off a victory, that would give the Packers the chance to open up a two-game lead over the Cowboys by winning on Sunday Night Football. That would clinch the top seed, thanks to the Packers locking up tiebreakers over any other NFC team that would be able to tie them on record even with a game to go.

Of course, taking care of their own business is the most important part, as the Packers can lock up the top seed and a playoff bye with wins in their final two games, regardless of what happens across the rest of the league. Tonight, the team gets to face a Kirk Cousins-less Vikings team in prime time.

Join us all day long for all of the action from around the league today as we wait for Sunday night to see the Packers take the field.