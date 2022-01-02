Entering Sunday, the Green Bay Packers had a chance to clinch the top seed in the NFC with a full week remaining in the regular season. If the Arizona Cardinals would earn an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers would be able to lock up the top seed with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay received the help it needed in the afternoon. Now they need to do their part.

The Cardinals did indeed beat the Cowboys, holding off a furious Cowboys rally in the fourth quarter for a 25-22 victory. Arizona ran off the final four-plus minutes of clock after Dallas got back within a field goal, with Kyler Murray doing much of the work with his own arm and legs.

Regardless of that result, the Packers entered week 17 wanting to take care of their own business tonight against the Minnesota Vikings. However, now they can lock up a playoff bye and home-field advantage with a win either tonight or next week against the Detroit Lions.

Tonight’s game will take place with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins out, as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The Packers, meanwhile, got a big group of players back off the list on Saturday, leaving them at nearly full strength as far as the pandemic is concerned.

One of the few COVID-related absences for the Packers tonight is Amari Rodgers, so the Packers will turn to new arrival David Moore on returns this evening. The Vikings, meanwhile, will start Sean Mannion at quarterback after he returned from the COVID list himself on Friday.

Join us for the game here as we cheer the Packers on and hope that they improve their record to 13-3 on the season.