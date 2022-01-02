Vikings-Packers Week 17 inactives: DL Tyler Lancaster will play vs Minnesota

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers activated five players off of their reserve/Covid-19 list: punter Corey Bojorquez, tight end Marcedes Lewis, inside linebacker Oren Burks, offensive lineman Ban Braden and tight end Tyler Davis. All of them are active today against the Minnesota Vikings, along with receiver David Moore, who was just signed on Thursday, and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, who were brought up from the practice squad.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke and receiver/returner Amari Rodgers are still on the reserve/Covid-19 list, despite the league’s recently adjusted protocols for the virus. It was also announced by the team on Sunday that cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), who has yet to play despite being activated off of the injured reserve, has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

The only Packer on Friday given an injury designation other than “out” was defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back), who will suit up for Green Bay on Sunday Night Football. Safeties Shawn Davis and Vernon Scott join defensive lineman Jack Heflin as the team’s healthy scratches, with tackles David Bakhtiari (knee) and Billy Turner (knee) unable to play due to injury.

The Vikings are out starting quarterback Kirk Cousins due to his status on the reserve/Covid-19 list, but will also be missing cornerback Cameron Dantzler (calf) and defensive lineman Michael Pierce (illness) due to injury. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (illness) were listed as questionable by the team on Friday but will play tonight.

Full Inactives List: