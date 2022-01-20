Reporting as Eligible - Do You’se Bet, or You’se Check

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and JR preview the 49ers as only they can. They take a look at their first matchup, compare and contrast key player additions and subtractions, adjust for Jerome Boger’s incompetence, account for coaches, strategic tendencies, and come up with rock-solid reasoning as to how the Packers should proceed. They also make fun of Mike McCarthy, and how he kept his punt team on for a first down play, and why it happened, though the real reason is just as bad as the speculation.

They also address differences between the 2019 49ers and this team, how to contain Deebo and Kittle, the ascendant Aiyuk, and San Fran’s weakness in the secondary.

Finally, the guys take a quiz on Packer playoff history during the Rodgers era, and answer listener questions about everything that could possibly go wrong, like it did when the 49ers beat the Packer with only 6 completions from Jimmy. But really, what are the odds that happens again?

