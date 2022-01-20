Thursday Cheese Curds: Redemption is at hand in Green Bay

I think redemption is an overused storyline in sports, but it’s easy to see why it comes up again and again. “This guy/team played bad before, but can he/they play well this time?” is a simple way to introduce stakes, and you get an answer that’s easy to repackage for future storylines after the event at hand.

Redemption is at hand for quite a few Packers in this postseason journey. Aaron Jones’ last play of the 2020 season was a game-turning fumble. Davante Adams dropped a pass in the end zone, albeit on a throw that Aaron Rodgers surely would like to have back. Matt LaFleur made a questionable call concerning a field goal on the Packers’ final drive. Kevin King.

The path to redemption is clear: just win, baby. It doesn’t matter how they do it; if the Packers end this season as Super Bowl champs all the past shortcomings, while maybe not forgotten, will at least seem less painful in hindsight.

Aaron Jones is ready for a big moment in the spotlight and understands what’s at stake for the Packers.

To the surprise of literally no one, the Packers’ special teams are considered the worst in the league.

Davante Adams: pretty good!

If you’re going to attack the Packers’ defense, you do it on the ground. Niners Nation thinks San Francisco can get it done.

The Joker was on the loose in Missouri recently, at least according to an accidental emergency message sent out by the state highway patrol.