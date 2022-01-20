Packers activate WR Randall Cobb to 53-man roster ahead of 49ers game

The Green Bay Packers officially activated wide receiver Randall Cobb from the injured reserve list on Thursday. This move was expected, as Thursday was the final day of Cobb’s 21-day practice window while on the injured reserve. With Cobb returning to practice on December 30th, there was no more wiggle room for the Packers to wait out the decision to either activate him to the 53-man roster for the playoffs or end his season officially.

Cobb was placed on the injured reserve list in Week 13 after he sustained a core injury that sidelined him in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams. During the bye week, Cobb had surgery on core muscles, per reports.

Due to the fact that defensive lineman Kingsley Keke was waived yesterday in a surprising move, the Packers did not have to release a player to make room for Cobb. They would, however, have to clear two more roster spots if outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus joined the roster, a possibility for Friday’s deadline per head coach Matt LaFleur. The two outside linebackers would need to be activated off of the injured reserve list by 3 PM Central on Friday to be eligible to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s also worth noting that the Packers’ deep threat, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, has been dealing with a back injury that kept him off the practice field for the last two days. There’s a good chance that Cobb, who went on a very emotional rant recently on a Packers.com podcast about how much this season means to him, could be a significant contributor as either a receiver or return man on Saturday. Special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton was noncommittal when asked who his punt returner was going to be this week, stating that his options were “some familiar faces and possibly a new face.” Cobb returned a punt against the Rams, just prior to his injury, and has registered 94 punt returns in his NFL career.