Packers Injury Update: Bakhtiari held out of practice again but is listed as questionable vs 49ers

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) has been the talk of the week in Green Bay, as the hope is that the former All-Pro bookend can play his first complete game of the season in the divisional round. Bakhtiari was able to suit up on Wednesday, but missed Tuesday and Thursday practices for load management, per head coach Matt LaFleur. The team’s stance on Bakhtiari has been to take it day-by-day, but LaFleur noted in the pre-practice presser on Thursday that Bakhtiari will be listed as questionable for the game, which means he will likely play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Packers right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) have practiced at every opportunity this week. Alexander has been officially listed as questionable by the squad while Turner has not been given a designation. Green Bay also activated receiver Randall Cobb (core, injured reserve-designated to return) today. LaFleur stated earlier in the week that the expectation is that Cobb will play against San Francisco.

Questions still loom about the status of outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith (back) and Whitney Mercilus (bicep), who can return to the 53-man roster and are practicing with the team but would need to be activated by 3 PM Central on Friday to play against the 49ers on Saturday. LaFleur was noncommittal when asked about the pair, saying the program is taking it day-by-day and the team will know their status tomorrow.

The bad injury news out of Green Bay this week was that receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back), Rodgers’ premier deep threat on the roster, was unable to practice after Tuesday. MVS is listed as doubtful for the game, giving him a chance to suit up even if it’s unlikely.

The 49ers listed defensive lineman Nick Bosa (concussion), cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) as questionable for Saturday’s matchup. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan stated, “It’s looking good,” that Bosa will play against the Packers.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, despite early-week rumors that he may not be healthy enough to start in the divisional round, was not given an injury status on the 49ers’ final injury report. This works hand-in-hand with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s reporting on both Garoppolo’s hand and shoulder injuries.