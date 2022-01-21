Friday Cheese Curds: Randall Cobb deserves another a shot at postseason success

Few people get what they deserve in the NFL, for better or for worse. But if anybody on the 2021 Packers deserves postseason success, it might be Randall Cobb.
Arriving in Green Bay just after the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV win, Cobb has seen a lot of highs during his time with the team, but he’s also been through more than a few lows. He labored through the Packers’ certifiably bad year in 2015, helped them run the table after stumbling out of the gate in 2016, survived the downward spiral of 2017, then exited shortly after Mike McCarthy in 2018.
Now back after two years away, Cobb is among the five oldest members of the Packers. And of that group, Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, and Dennis Kelly are still chasing a ring. If anybody deserves it, it’s Randall Cobb.
“Unfortunately I’ve dealt with injuries throughout my career, but every time I come back from one something great happens,” Cobb said Thursday. “So hopefully we keep that streak going.”
The stars will shine this weekend, but the role players that step up could shape the game.
In a game as cold as we’re expecting to see on Saturday, field position could make a big difference.
ESPN offers some interesting statistical insight into the Packers/49ers game.
It’s fun to look into what makes an offensive line work well, and in Kansas City, the answer to that question seems to be “everything.”
They did this on Parks and Recreation as a gag, but turns out there’s a real tiny park in Portland.
