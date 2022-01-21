 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Intercepted: Previewing the divisional 49ers with Kyle Posey of Niners Nation

Mike McCarthy eat your heart out

By justis.mosqueda
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Kyle Posey of Niners Nation joins Justis this week to discuss the upcoming 49ers-Packers matchup. After touching Matt LaFleur’s thoughts on both Kyle Shanahan and Mike McCarthy, they talk about the latest news and updates on the offense, defense and special teams heading into the game.

