Today, the waiting is over for fans of the Green Bay Packers. The team finally takes the field for their first postseason game this January after last week’s bye, making it the first truly meaningful game the team has played since the penultimate week of the regular season.
The Packers earned the NFC’s top seed and that bye thanks to a 13-4 record, the third straight season in which the team won 13 games and earned a pass through the Wild Card round. With the San Francisco 49ers heading into Lambeau Field, the Packers will have faced three different NFC West teams in the Divisional Round each of the past three years, after beating the Los Angeles Rams last January and the Seattle Seahawks the year before that.
Green Bay is favored in this game by a little less than a touchdown, the widest point spread of any game this weekend. With kickoff temperatures expected to be in the single digits, however, the Packers seem poised to get what they had hoped for this postseason: true winter Wisconsin weather.
Here's your Game Primer with all of the details about this evening's game
WHO?
San Francisco 49ers (11-7, NFC #6 seed) vs. Green Bay Packers (13-4, NFC #1 seed)
WHEN?
Saturday, January 22, 2022
7:15 PM Central Time (8:15 PM Eastern)
WHERE?
Lambeau Field
Green Bay, Wisconsin
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Channel: FOX
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Online Streaming
FOX Sports app
NFL app
Yahoo! Sports app
Radio Broadcast
Regional: Packers Radio Network
National: Westwood One Sports
Satellite Radio: Sirius 81, XM 226
WHAT ELSE?
Odds (via DraftKings sportsbook)
Point spread: Packers favored by 5.5 points
Over/under total: 47
Last Meetings
Regular season: Week 3 2021: Packers 30, @49ers 28
Postseason: 2019 NFCCG: @49ers 37, Packers 20
All-Time Head-to-Head Record
Regular season: Packers lead 34-28-1
Postseason: Tied 4-4
