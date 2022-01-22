Today, the waiting is over for fans of the Green Bay Packers. The team finally takes the field for their first postseason game this January after last week’s bye, making it the first truly meaningful game the team has played since the penultimate week of the regular season.

The Packers earned the NFC’s top seed and that bye thanks to a 13-4 record, the third straight season in which the team won 13 games and earned a pass through the Wild Card round. With the San Francisco 49ers heading into Lambeau Field, the Packers will have faced three different NFC West teams in the Divisional Round each of the past three years, after beating the Los Angeles Rams last January and the Seattle Seahawks the year before that.

Green Bay is favored in this game by a little less than a touchdown, the widest point spread of any game this weekend. With kickoff temperatures expected to be in the single digits, however, the Packers seem poised to get what they had hoped for this postseason: true winter Wisconsin weather.

Here’s your Game Primer with all of the details about this evening’s game, and be sure to bring it back here to Acme Packing Company for full coverage of the contest all the way through.

WHO?

San Francisco 49ers (11-7, NFC #6 seed) vs. Green Bay Packers (13-4, NFC #1 seed)

WHEN?

Saturday, January 22, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time (8:15 PM Eastern)

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: FOX

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Online Streaming

FOX Sports app

NFL app

Yahoo! Sports app

Radio Broadcast

Regional: Packers Radio Network

National: Westwood One Sports

Satellite Radio: Sirius 81, XM 226

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers favored by 5.5 points

Over/under total: 47

Last Meetings

Regular season: Week 3 2021: Packers 30, @49ers 28

Postseason: 2019 NFCCG: @49ers 37, Packers 20

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Packers lead 34-28-1

Postseason: Tied 4-4