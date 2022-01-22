Later on this evening, the Green Bay Packers will meet the San Francisco 49ers for a trip to the NFC Championship Game. However, that is the nightcap, coming after an AFC contest in the late afternoon.

That game pits the top seed in that conference, the Tennessee Titans, against a surging Cincinnati Bengals squad that took care of business last Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. That win was the first postseason victory for the Bengals in over 30 years, a dry spell that dated back to the 1990 season.

Derrick Henry is back for the Titans today after missing much of the second half of the season with an injury. He and quarterback Ryan Tannehill will try to keep pace with a red-hot Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Tune in for the afternoon game and discuss with us here at APC as we get ready for tonight’s Packers-49ers matchup.

WHO?

Cincinnati Bengals (11-7, AFC #4) vs. Tennessee Titans (12-5, AFC #1)

WHEN?

Saturday, January 22, 2022

3:30 PM Central Time (4:30 PM Eastern)

WHERE?

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Channel: CBS

Commentators: Ian Eagle, Trent Green, Evan Washburn

Online Streaming

Paramount+

NFL app

Yahoo Sports app