The boys are back in town. Spread the word around.

Jaire Alexander is back. Randall Cobb, Za’Darius Smith, Billy Turner, and Whitney Mercilus are all back. Although David Bakhtiari is a surprise scratch today, the rest of the Green Bay Packers are ready to go in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field for the right to advance to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday evening.

Few teams have been hit as hard by injuries as the Packers this season, but most of the key players are getting back at the perfect time to pitch in and try to help this team on to a deep playoff run. Standing in their way today is a recent nemesis, the San Francisco 49ers, who have won three straight postseason games in the series between the two teams.

Join us here throughout the game as we follow along and cheer the Packers on, hopefully to victory and to a home game next week. Enjoy, and Go Pack Go!