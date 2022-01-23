 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Divisional Playoff Sunday Schedule & Discussion Thread

Have you had enough existential dread and terror yet after yesterday’s result? No? Then let’s watch some more football.

By Evan "Tex" Western
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday was bad. More football happens on Sunday. If you’re going to watch, here’s how and when to do it and a place to talk about the teams that are still alive in the postseason.

The winners of both of today’s games will host the conference championships next weekend. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.

Los Angeles Rams (13-5, NFC #4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4, NFC #2)

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time
Venue: Raymond James Stadium
City, State: Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: NBC
Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen
Streaming Options: Peacock, NFL app, Yahoo Sports app

Buffalo Bills (12-6, AFC #3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13-5, AFC #2)

Time: 5:40 PM Central Time (6:40 PM Eastern)
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
City, State: Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: CBS
Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Streaming Options: Paramount+, NFL app, Yahoo Sports app

