2022 NFL Divisional Playoff Sunday Schedule & Discussion Thread

Saturday was bad. More football happens on Sunday. If you’re going to watch, here’s how and when to do it and a place to talk about the teams that are still alive in the postseason.

The winners of both of today’s games will host the conference championships next weekend. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

City, State: Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: NBC

Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen

Streaming Options: Peacock, NFL app, Yahoo Sports app

Time: 5:40 PM Central Time (6:40 PM Eastern)

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

City, State: Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Streaming Options: Paramount+, NFL app, Yahoo Sports app