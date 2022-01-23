2022 NFL Divisional Playoff Sunday Schedule & Discussion Thread

Saturday was bad. More football happens on Sunday. If you’re going to watch, here’s how and when to do it and a place to talk about the teams that are still alive in the postseason.
The winners of both of today’s games will host the conference championships next weekend. So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.
Los Angeles Rams (13-5, NFC #4) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4, NFC #2)
Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time
Venue: Raymond James Stadium
City, State: Tampa, Florida
TV Channel: NBC
Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen
Streaming Options: Peacock, NFL app, Yahoo Sports app
Buffalo Bills (12-6, AFC #3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (13-5, AFC #2)
Time: 5:40 PM Central Time (6:40 PM Eastern)
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
City, State: Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: CBS
Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
Streaming Options: Paramount+, NFL app, Yahoo Sports app
Loading comments...