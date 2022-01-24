NFC North Rundown: Division enters offseason mode as Packers bow out of postseason

It will be a dark week in Titletown with winter in full swing and another title chase ending prematurely for the Green Bay Packers. With a murky outlook for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the Packers’ salary cap, it will be both as uneasy and intriguing of an offseason as Packers fans can remember.
Green Bay now joins the rest of the division in assessing the current roster and how the franchise will hope to shape its personnel for the 2022 season. In Chicago and Minnesota, head coach and general manager decisions could be solidified as early as this week. A number of intimidating defensive coordinator candidates are mentioned in the rumor mill, plus one former member of the Packers’ front office brass is in the hunt for the Bears’ GM position.
As the Packers enter offseason mode, here is the scoop on the rest of the division in this week’s rundown.
Minnesota Vikings
DeMeco Ryans completes interview with Vikings
Well, if Rodgers returns to the Packers in 2022, he may have to deal with a similar defensive philosophy twice a year as the one he saw on Saturday.
Report: Two favorites emerge for Vikings’ GM job
Tuesday and Wednesday may be the final days of interviews needed for the Vikings to find their newest general manager.
Minnesota’s Fresh Start Can’t Begin With Kirk Cousins
Although he had a fine season, a Cousins trade could help Minnesota from social, financial, and draft standpoints.
Chicago Bears
Bears interview Buccaneers DC, former Jets coach Todd Bowles
Speaking of defenses that Rodgers would not want to see, another successful defensive coordinator has his eye on the Bears’ job.
Potential Coaches’ Impact on Bears Defense
Perhaps lost during the coaching search rumors is the impact it may have on a Bears defense that has been solid as a 3-4 unit since 2015.
Bears interview Wolf for GM position
Although the GM search remains ongoing, Chicago interviewed one very familiar name to Packers fans this past week.
Detroit Lions
Ask Kyle: 10 foundational players the Lions already have in place, and where work is left to be done
Among a number of questions and answers in this article, 10 cornerstone players of the young Lions roster are highlighted.
Several UDFAs played valuable roles for Lions last season
The new Lions front office did an admirable job in finding four undrafted free agents, in particular, that contributed in year one.
Can Detroit Lions Trust T.J. Hockenson?
When healthy, Hockenson has been a valuable offensive asset. However, his health history poses problems in assessing if he can be signed to a long-term deal and trusted to develop into a consistent weapon.
