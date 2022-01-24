NFC North Rundown: Division enters offseason mode as Packers bow out of postseason

It will be a dark week in Titletown with winter in full swing and another title chase ending prematurely for the Green Bay Packers. With a murky outlook for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the Packers’ salary cap, it will be both as uneasy and intriguing of an offseason as Packers fans can remember.

Green Bay now joins the rest of the division in assessing the current roster and how the franchise will hope to shape its personnel for the 2022 season. In Chicago and Minnesota, head coach and general manager decisions could be solidified as early as this week. A number of intimidating defensive coordinator candidates are mentioned in the rumor mill, plus one former member of the Packers’ front office brass is in the hunt for the Bears’ GM position.

As the Packers enter offseason mode, here is the scoop on the rest of the division in this week’s rundown.

Well, if Rodgers returns to the Packers in 2022, he may have to deal with a similar defensive philosophy twice a year as the one he saw on Saturday.

Tuesday and Wednesday may be the final days of interviews needed for the Vikings to find their newest general manager.

Although he had a fine season, a Cousins trade could help Minnesota from social, financial, and draft standpoints.

Speaking of defenses that Rodgers would not want to see, another successful defensive coordinator has his eye on the Bears’ job.

Perhaps lost during the coaching search rumors is the impact it may have on a Bears defense that has been solid as a 3-4 unit since 2015.

Although the GM search remains ongoing, Chicago interviewed one very familiar name to Packers fans this past week.

Among a number of questions and answers in this article, 10 cornerstone players of the young Lions roster are highlighted.

The new Lions front office did an admirable job in finding four undrafted free agents, in particular, that contributed in year one.

When healthy, Hockenson has been a valuable offensive asset. However, his health history poses problems in assessing if he can be signed to a long-term deal and trusted to develop into a consistent weapon.