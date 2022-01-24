The Repack: The special teams AND Aaron Rodgers let Green Bay down, end Packers season

Justis Mosqueda is joined by Tyler Brooke to recap the Packers’ 13-10 season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. After venting about how the Packers were sent home, they look at what the future could look like in Green Bay.

Take our podcast survey: sbnation.com/survey

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.