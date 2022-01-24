 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Repack: The special teams AND Aaron Rodgers let Green Bay down, end Packers season

By justis.mosqueda
NFL: JAN 22 NFC Divisional Round - 49ers at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Justis Mosqueda is joined by Tyler Brooke to recap the Packers’ 13-10 season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. After venting about how the Packers were sent home, they look at what the future could look like in Green Bay.

